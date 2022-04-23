RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of RBC Bearings worth $7,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,610,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total transaction of $1,135,521.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

ROLL stock opened at $180.23 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.99 and a 52-week high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.07 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

