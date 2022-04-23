Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth about $697,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 100.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 149,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 792.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.96.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $61,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $63,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,355. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.83. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 33.81% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $643.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

