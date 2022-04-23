RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in RH by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in RH by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in RH by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,664 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $320.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.27. RH has a 1-year low of $313.85 and a 1-year high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. RH’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.76.

In other news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,597,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,720 shares of company stock valued at $138,525,728. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.