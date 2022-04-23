Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.99.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

