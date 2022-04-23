Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Roku by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 199,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 11,943 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Roku by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after buying an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $97.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.23 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $865.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.62.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

