Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $1,218,425.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,936 in the last three months. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

