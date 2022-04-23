Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 38,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 56,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.63. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

