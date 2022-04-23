Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 54.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

