SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $177.94

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $177.94, but opened at $185.77. SiTime shares last traded at $178.20, with a volume of 81 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.17.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $509,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock valued at $8,728,801. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.