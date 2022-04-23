Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 192.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SON opened at $62.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

