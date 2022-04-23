Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 42,060 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,743,000 after buying an additional 78,771 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after buying an additional 117,883 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 225,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SF opened at $64.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

