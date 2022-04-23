The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aaron’s were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 128,896 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

