The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,634 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.97% of Aaron’s worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aaron's alerts:

AAN stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $634.43 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.85 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Aaron’s (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.