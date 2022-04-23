The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 949,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,999,000 after purchasing an additional 124,936 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,295,000 after purchasing an additional 39,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SMG opened at $104.16 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $102.59 and a one year high of $247.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.89.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

