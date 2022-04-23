Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 321.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tilly’s worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 83,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $274.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18.

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $204.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.97 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 35.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair lowered Tilly’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Tilly’s from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tilly’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

