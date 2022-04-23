Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 3,063.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Trex were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Trex by 28.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

NYSE TREX opened at $60.58 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

