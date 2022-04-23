TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,696,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $301,320,000 after acquiring an additional 191,473 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,978,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,433,913,000 after purchasing an additional 227,535 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 192,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 92,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.79 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.34.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

