Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the third quarter worth $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $745.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.