Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,692 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,771,000 after purchasing an additional 108,291 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,828,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,672,000 after purchasing an additional 163,178 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $85.23 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $339.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -62.21 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.30). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total value of $292,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

W has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

