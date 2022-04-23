Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.2% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 4th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.24.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

