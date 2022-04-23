Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $33.92 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,085 shares of company stock worth $30,047,365. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.34. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

