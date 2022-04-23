WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Stake Lifted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in WPP were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 92,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WPP by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth approximately $6,524,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.61) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,320 ($17.17) to GBX 1,270 ($16.52) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $764.00.

WPP stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is an increase from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

