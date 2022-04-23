Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Xencor by 26.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 637,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,830,000 after acquiring an additional 133,256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 579,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 576,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after acquiring an additional 40,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in Xencor by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 507,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after purchasing an additional 167,002 shares in the last quarter. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xencor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,929 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $87,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. Xencor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.29 million. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 268.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

