Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.58.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.19 and a 200 day moving average of $197.19. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

