Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $102.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.76.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

