Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 821 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IVERIC bio were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $607,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 20,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 1,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $59,143.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,151,931. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.