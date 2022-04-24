25,410 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,971,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,344,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,501,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after acquiring an additional 24,387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,766,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,403,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,003,000 after acquiring an additional 659,005 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPI. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.62.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.26.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

