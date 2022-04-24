4,632 Shares in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,632 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 540.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

