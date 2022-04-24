Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 18,750 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.84.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.