Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 2,538 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $5,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Globant during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Globant in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLOB. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.22.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $217.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.90 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.29 and a 200 day moving average of $271.10. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $202.58 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $379.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.26 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.