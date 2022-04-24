Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 9,332 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.06.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $103.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

