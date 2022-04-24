Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 2.00% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 70,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day moving average is $43.16.

