Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,676 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJN. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15,760.2% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 317,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 315,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,552,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,084,000. Finally, Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,953,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $25.51.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.