Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 12,020 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 890.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $51.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 35.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.20.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

