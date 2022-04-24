Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 20,690 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 451,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 340,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 54,481 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

