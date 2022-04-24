Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,459,000 after buying an additional 820,125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% during the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $1,756,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.