Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,128 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $83.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.