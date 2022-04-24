Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 2.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BJAN opened at $34.63 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $33.78 and a one year high of $37.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20.

