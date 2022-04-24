Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $5,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($89.25) to €72.00 ($77.42) in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €70.00 ($75.27) to €75.00 ($80.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

BUD opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.