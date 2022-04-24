Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the period.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.