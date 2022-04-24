Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,415 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.13.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.34 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average is $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

