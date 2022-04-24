Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,579.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI opened at $26.21 on Friday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

