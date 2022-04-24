Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $61.41 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

