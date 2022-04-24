Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1,412.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordson by 2,740.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $220.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $197.20 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.