Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,822,000 after purchasing an additional 140,986 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 621,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,226,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

