Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75,681 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the period. 55I LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 1,510.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

PAUG opened at $29.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.