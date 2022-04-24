Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 108.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.78 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $20.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.