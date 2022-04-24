Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 308,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,420,000 after acquiring an additional 54,642 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $173.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.39. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

