Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 24,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

NYSE BBN opened at $19.69 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.