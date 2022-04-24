Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $5.58 Million Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,261 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,083,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 376,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,360,000 after buying an additional 27,498 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after buying an additional 28,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.73 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $57.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.05.

